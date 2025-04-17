Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

EGP stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.24.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

