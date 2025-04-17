Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,994,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 370,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 211,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IOO stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

