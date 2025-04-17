Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.