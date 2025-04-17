Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

BWXT stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

