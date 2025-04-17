Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 100,436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Insulet by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $250.73 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

