Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

