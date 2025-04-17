Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in National HealthCare by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

