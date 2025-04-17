Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
