Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,826 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

