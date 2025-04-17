Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $149.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

