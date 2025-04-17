Cerity Partners LLC Sells 52,725 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,725 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $197.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

