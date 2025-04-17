Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,306,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.80%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

