ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.81. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

