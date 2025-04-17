Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to a cautious rating. The company traded as low as $134.25 and last traded at $135.05. Approximately 2,229,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,864,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.32.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.