Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Up 2.3% on Earnings Beat

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.68. 8,075,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 14,376,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 278.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 76.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

