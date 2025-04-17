Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.3 %

NET stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -497.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.84.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

