Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.13.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.