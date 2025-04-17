Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.