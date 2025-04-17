Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

