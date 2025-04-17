Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,086 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Compass Diversified by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

