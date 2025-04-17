Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $35,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,055,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,935,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,117,614. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

