Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Crane worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.