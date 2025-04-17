DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Critical Survey

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 9 1 3.10

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.45%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $136.50, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

DBV Technologies has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DBV Technologies and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -815.73% -106.07% -76.17% Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Vaxcyte”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 10.34 -$72.73 million ($5.00) -1.58 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($3.80) -7.66

DBV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats DBV Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company’s earlier stage research programs includes vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.