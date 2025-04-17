DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of DNZOY opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. DENSO has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

