Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.93. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.