Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.93. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.