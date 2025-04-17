DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of DNOW worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in DNOW by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.64 on Thursday. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

