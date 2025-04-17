Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,293 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

