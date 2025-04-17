DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

DXC stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

