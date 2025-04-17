E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,418,500 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 804,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,091.2 days.
E.On Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENAKF opened at $16.20 on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.
About E.On
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.