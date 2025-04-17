E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,418,500 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 804,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,091.2 days.

E.On Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENAKF opened at $16.20 on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

