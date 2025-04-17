Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,790 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

