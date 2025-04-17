Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,465 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

