Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGM opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $159.64 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,590.12. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

