Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,011 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares in the company, valued at $120,537,585. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $27,645,874.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,118,927 shares in the company, valued at $193,795,515.35. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575,525 shares of company stock worth $109,441,446. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

