Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $140.87 on Thursday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $922.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

