Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of nCino worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in nCino by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $52,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,387.85. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

