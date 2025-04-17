Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DV stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

DV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cannonball Research cut shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.