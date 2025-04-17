Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.98 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 60,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

