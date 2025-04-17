Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Triumph Financial worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

