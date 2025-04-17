Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPHD stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

