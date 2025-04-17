Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,171,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,713,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $189.35 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

