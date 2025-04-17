Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.51 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

