Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.86 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VCEB opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.