Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFGP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,751 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after buying an additional 531,640 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 622,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 455,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 439,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.