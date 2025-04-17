Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

