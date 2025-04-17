Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $120,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 759.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 727,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,464,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after purchasing an additional 455,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

