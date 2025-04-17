Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,711 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SLYG stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

