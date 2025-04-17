Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,936 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of XPO worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

XPO Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.