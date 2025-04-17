Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,172 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 99,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

