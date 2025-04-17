Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,897 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.75% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 890,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 118,459 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $24.49.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

