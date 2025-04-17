Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $283,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 4,624.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,707,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,979,000 after buying an additional 3,629,472 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 3,202,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,844,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

